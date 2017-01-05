Local print subscribers can now sign up for free online access to this website.
Monday storms result in heavy winds and floods

By Rick Couch
The South Alabamian
History was made in Jackson Monday, and in a very unpleasant way.  Clarke County Emergency Management Agency Director Roy Waite said storms passing through the city forced the declaration of a flash flood emergency for what they believe to be th More...

Special Sections

Church

Spiritual Time Showcase

The annual Spiritual Time Showcase was held Sunday, Jan. 1, in the Jackson High School auditorium, welcoming acts from across the Southeast. Brother George Dean and the Gospel Four were one of the headlining acts. More...

Financial workshop offered at GH United Methodist Church

From Staff Reports

January is a time to make resolutions for the new year and one of the most often made resolutions regards finances — saving more money, paying off debt and generally being more secure money wise. More...

Editorials

We prayed for rain and we got plenty!

Jim Cox, Publisher

A lot of histories describe Jackson as situation on a broad plateau on a high hill overlooking the Tombigbee River. A little village grew up on this plateau in the early 1800s precisely because it was high above the river’s flood plain. More...

Former Congressman Bonner would be effective U.S. senator

Steve Flowers

This past year in Alabama politics was surprisingly more interesting than was expected. More...

Reduce your debt in 2017

Wayne Curtis

The new year has arrived, and now is the time to make resolutions for 2017. My message to you is a familiar one that many readers may not want to hear. You should resolve to get your financial affairs under control to achieve financial freedom.  More...

For the Record

Jackson Police Reports

An arrest was made Dec. 26 for driving under the influence.  A burglary was reported Dec. 27 in the 1400 block of Coffeeville Road.  A medical emergency was reported Dec. More...

Washington County Arrests

Kathy Self, 47, of McIntosh, was booked Dec. 27 for failure to appear for no driver’s license ($500 bond).  Conrad Gage Beech, 26, of Vinegar Bend, was booked Dec. 28 for trespassing second degree ($1,000 bond).  Christopher J. More...

Clarke County deeds

Property deeds listed Dated Dec. 22-28   The Bank of New York Mellon, to John Edward Collins.  Timothy Charles Watts, to World Wide Travel & Tours LLC.   Roger Nelson, to Johnathan R. More...

Deer Road land owner disputes claims of bullying

By Rick Couch
The South Alabamian

After reading about discussions during Washington County Commission meetings concerning Deer Road, the property owner, who has been referred to as “bullying” and “buffaloing” people, recently decided to break his silence on th More...

NEWS BRIEFS

MLK birthday celebration will take place Jan. 15
By Rick Couch
The South Alabamian

As a new year begins, it also brings a time of reflection on the life of a man who profoundly changed the nation. Sunday, Jan. More...

Carpenter reflects fondly on career at chamber

By Rick Couch
The South Alabamian

While serving as executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, Carolyn Carpenter wore many hats.  In addition to her duties at the chamber desk, she was a planner, advisor and was always willing to lend a friendly ear when others n More...

News

Quillen sees plenty of reason for optimism in 2017

By Jeff Byrd
The South Alabamian

For Clarke County Economic Development Director Jesse Quillen, 2016 was a good year for most of the county’s employers, including those in the critical wood products sector.  More...

Moments in Time

• On Jan. 8, 1877, Crazy Horse and his warriors lose their final battle against the U.S. Cavalry in Montana. The Indians were resisting the U.S. government’s efforts to force them back to their reservations.  More...

Strange But True

• It was 19th-century German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche who made the following sage observation: “One will rarely err if extreme actions be ascribed to vanity, ordinary actions to habit, and mean actions to fear.” • Are you More...

Education

GES students enjoy fun and games before break

Before heading home for the holidays, students at Gillmore Elementary School enjoyed a day of fun and games in their pajamas. More...

Sports

Aggies win Lake Martin Slamfest title

By Rick Couch
The South Alabamian

The early struggles for the Jackson High School basketball team are quickly becoming a distant memory.  The Aggies have won four straight, including three in a row to claim the Lake Martin Slamfest championship last week.  More...

Eagles open the year with three games this week

By Rick Couch
The South Alabamian

After a tough opening loss to Escambia Academy, the Jackson Academy Eagles bounced back to end 2016 with wins against county rival Clarke Prep and Wilcox Academy. More...

Sports schedule

January 5 Basketball Leroy vs. Southern Choctaw Jackson Academy vs. South Choctaw   More...

People

Stabler inducted into honor society at Auburn University Montgomery

Jurleesa Stabler was inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society at Auburn University Montgomery, on Nov. More...

Happy retirement!

Municipal Judge Chris Bailey recently held a retirement party for Alma McGraw at Big Mike’s Steak House. She recently retired after spending several years as an employee with the city of Jackson’s Municipal Court. More...

