The South Alabamian

History was made in Jackson Monday, and in a very unpleasant way. Clarke County Emergency Management Agency Director Roy Waite said storms passing through the city forced the declaration of a flash flood emergency for what they believe to be th More...
The annual Spiritual Time Showcase was held Sunday, Jan. 1, in the Jackson High School auditorium, welcoming acts from across the Southeast. Brother George Dean and the Gospel Four were one of the headlining acts. More...
January is a time to make resolutions for the new year and one of the most often made resolutions regards finances — saving more money, paying off debt and generally being more secure money wise. More...
A lot of histories describe Jackson as situation on a broad plateau on a high hill overlooking the Tombigbee River. A little village grew up on this plateau in the early 1800s precisely because it was high above the river’s flood plain. More...
The new year has arrived, and now is the time to make resolutions for 2017. My message to you is a familiar one that many readers may not want to hear. You should resolve to get your financial affairs under control to achieve financial freedom. More...
Kathy Self, 47, of McIntosh, was booked Dec. 27 for failure to appear for no driver’s license ($500 bond). Conrad Gage Beech, 26, of Vinegar Bend, was booked Dec. 28 for trespassing second degree ($1,000 bond). Christopher J. More...
After reading about discussions during Washington County Commission meetings concerning Deer Road, the property owner, who has been referred to as “bullying” and “buffaloing” people, recently decided to break his silence on th More...
While serving as executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, Carolyn Carpenter wore many hats. In addition to her duties at the chamber desk, she was a planner, advisor and was always willing to lend a friendly ear when others n More...
• On Jan. 8, 1877, Crazy Horse and his warriors lose their final battle against the U.S. Cavalry in Montana. The Indians were resisting the U.S. government’s efforts to force them back to their reservations. More...
• It was 19th-century German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche who made the following sage observation: “One will rarely err if extreme actions be ascribed to vanity, ordinary actions to habit, and mean actions to fear.” • Are you More...
The early struggles for the Jackson High School basketball team are quickly becoming a distant memory. The Aggies have won four straight, including three in a row to claim the Lake Martin Slamfest championship last week. More...
Municipal Judge Chris Bailey recently held a retirement party for Alma McGraw at Big Mike’s Steak House. She recently retired after spending several years as an employee with the city of Jackson’s Municipal Court. More...